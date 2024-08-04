Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece Advance To Olympic Quarterfinals
After going just 1-2 during group play, Greece will play in the Olympic quarterfinals after doing just enough and getting some help from others,
In this story:
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece are officially alive after advancing to the Olympic quarterfinal round. It wasn't easy, and the Greeks needed some help, but they're in. Greece made the elimination round along with Germany, Serbia, Australia, France, Canada, Brazil and the United States.
Greece will take on Germany on Tuesday at 5:00 am ET. The Germans have proven to be quite formidable during the Olympic games finishing 3-0 and +47 in point differential during group play. With NBA regulars like Daniel Theis, Dennis Schröder and Orlando Magic brothers Moritz and Franz Wagner on the roster, the German team is not going to go down without a major fight.
The rest of the matchups and times can be viewed in the graphic below.
Published