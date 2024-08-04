Bucks Zone

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece Advance To Olympic Quarterfinals

After going just 1-2 during group play, Greece will play in the Olympic quarterfinals after doing just enough and getting some help from others,

Tom Brew

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Greece small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against Canada small forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece are officially alive after advancing to the Olympic quarterfinal round. It wasn't easy, and the Greeks needed some help, but they're in. Greece made the elimination round along with Germany, Serbia, Australia, France, Canada, Brazil and the United States.

Olympic Quarterfinals Bracket

Greece will take on Germany on Tuesday at 5:00 am ET. The Germans have proven to be quite formidable during the Olympic games finishing 3-0 and +47 in point differential during group play. With NBA regulars like Daniel Theis, Dennis Schröder and Orlando Magic brothers Moritz and Franz Wagner on the roster, the German team is not going to go down without a major fight.

The rest of the matchups and times can be viewed in the graphic below.

Olympic basketball quarterfinal matchups.
