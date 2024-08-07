Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece Are Done In France
Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's best effort, he and Greece lost to Germany on Tuesday by 13 points in the first game of the knockout round in France. Giannis was solid during group play and against the Germans, but Greece finished just 1-4 overall during both rounds.
Greece's 76-63 loss to Germany ended their time in France for the Olympics, which allows us to take a look back at Giannis' performances over the last couple of weeks.
Greece went just 1-2 during group play with close losses to Canada and Spain before upsetting Australia to just barely creep into the knockout round. During those three games, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 rebounds per game on 68.9% shooting. Needless to say, he was getting it done. Unfortunately, the rest of the Greek team was sporadic at best.
Germany's win over Greece put them into the semifinals where they'll take on France, while Serbia will take on the United States after they beat Australia and Brazil, respectively.