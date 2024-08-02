Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece Can Still Qualify For Second Round Of Olympics
It's not going to be easy, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece Basketball can still move forward and qualify for the second round of the Olympics.
In order to reach the Olympic basketball tournament playoffs, Giannis and Greece will need to beat Australia by at least three points tomorrow morning at 7:30 am ET. As of right now, Giannis and Greece are 0-2 after losing to Canada and Spain. Now, a three-point win over Australia and help from others are necessities in order to advance. With the 0-2 record and a negative point differential of -14, Greece's fate is now out of their own hands.
A clear path to move on for Greece is a win by 10+ points against Australia and Spain's loss to Canada, which would secure 2nd place for Greece. Alternatively, Greece can qualify as the 3rd team with a simple victory over Australia if Spain defeats Canada.
As for Giannis, he's been doing everything he can to try to get wins. Against Canada, the Bucks' star was 12-of-15 for 34 points, with five rebounds and two assists in the 86-79 loss. Three days later against Spain, Giannis was extremely efficient again going 12-of-17 for 27 points, with 11 boards and three assists. Unfortunately, it was in another 7-point loss, 84-77.
Greece will have a tough test in the morning against Australia, which is sitting at 1-1 after a 12-point win over Spain and a 10-point loss against Canada. Giannis and his countrymen need to step it up in order to keep their medal hopes alive.