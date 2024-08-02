Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece Did Their Part, Now Need Help From Serbia
After dropping their first two games in group play, Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo finally got a win earlier today, keeping their Olympic hopes alive. Now, they must rely on Serbia to win by at least two points over South Sudan on Saturday in order to advance the quarterfinals. Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists in the win over Australia.
Eight teams qualify for the quarterfinals: the two top teams in each group and the two top third-place ranked teams overall. Brazil will already be one of the top third-place teams moving on leaving one open spot that could potentially go to Greece. That only happens if the Serbs can beat South Sudan by two tomorrow. Giannis and Co. finished group play with a 1-2 record but will have a chance to make things right in the quarterfinal round should they get in.