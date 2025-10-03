Giannis Antetokounmpo Has 7-Word Message on Bucks' Title Chances
Winning the NBA championship in 2021 was a crowning achievement for the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the first title they had won in 50 years since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was on the team.
Since that victory, the Bucks have not come close to getting back to the NBA Finals. They have been eliminated in the first round in each of the last three seasons.
Giannis Antetokounmpo flirted with asking out of Milwaukee this offseason. Now that he's back. He has a very simple response when asked if he thinks this team can win a title.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Confirms He Evaluated His Future With Bucks This Offseason
Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks They Can Win The Title
While speaking with Greek outlet Sport 24 before training camp started, Antetokounmpo had this to say when asked if the Bucks have a chance to win the title this year.
"Yeah, we have a chance. For sure.”
Antetokounmpo seems happy with what the Bucks did this offseason, especially signing Myles Turner in free agency to give them a massive upgrade at the center position.
Adding Turner gives them a player who can hit 3's and protect the rim at a higher clip than Brook Lopez was able to. He's a better version of what Lopez brings to the table.
Antetokounmpo will get a chance to be more of a creator this season now that Damian Lillard is no longer on the roster. He will have the ball in his hands a lot more with him gone.
More news: Bucks Owner Explains Controversial Damian Lillard Decision
Giannis Antetokounmpo Can't Win a Title For The Bucks By Himself
Antetokounmpo can't carry the Bucks all the way to the championship by himself. He can carry them to the playoffs, but he needs some help from his teammates in order to win it all.
The Bucks need to have Turner play at his best. They also need Kyle Kuzma to be much better than he was after they acquired him at the trade deadline. Gary Trent Jr. needs to bring what he did in last year's playoffs. Kevin Porter Jr. needs to take a step up, too.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.