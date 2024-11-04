Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Surprising Reaction to Bucks Recent Losing Streak
The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a heartbreaking loss to their division rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-113.
The Bucks had an opportunity to win the game; however, Cavaliers superstar guard Donovan Mitchell nailed a jumper with three-tenths of a second left to remain undefeated and hand the Bucks their fifth consecutive loss.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bucks, but superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had a surprising reaction after he spoke to the media after the game.
“Yeah, I don’t focus on the results," he began. "That’s not my job. My job is to focus on things that I can do better. I’m a basketball player. The things I can control. I can’t control the outcome of the game. I can control things that happen within the game and you hope that the outcome is what you like. And things that happened within the game, they were good."
"(Mitchell) could miss the shot and we’d have a different story. I couldn’t control that shot. I can’t control the play that he’s gonna make, and he’s gonna make a beautiful shot at the end. I can’t control that. It took me awhile to think that way. But now, as a leader of this team, I think we are headed towards the right direction. Now, that doesn’t mean we’re going to go to a five-game winning streak or 10-game winning streak, but I know that we are playing better and we trust another. the ball is moving. There’s a lot of good things that we can do. That’s all we can control. We can’t control the outcome of the game.”
Antetokounmpo was spectacular in the loss, recording 34 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists for the Bucks.
His fellow superstar teammate, Damian Lillard, was also spectacular. He led the game in scoring with 41 points, nine assists, and four rebounds. However, outside of Antetokounmpo and Lillard, the rest of the team combined for only 38 points.
Antetokounmpo and Lillard combined for 75 points, which accounted for 66 percent of the Bucks' points.
The Bucks played tremendous basketball, almost snapping their four-game losing streak at the time. They shot 48 percent from the field and 46 percent from three.
However, they did have more turnovers than the Cavaliers, 13-7, and were tied for rebounds, 45-45.
Antetokounmpo has been great for the Bucks all season, but that hasn't resulted in wins. So far, he is averaging 31.0 points per game (second in the league), 12.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 63.3 percent from the field.
The Bucks's next opportunity to snap their losing streak will be Monday against the same Cavaliers team, this time on the road.
