Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Awesome: Vol. 1
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a crowd favorite in Milwaukee and around the league, really. He's constantly making appearances, interacting with fans and basically just being a great guy. If we were to go back and track all of the times Giannis has made us all smile, we'd be here all day. So instead, we're going to start chronicling Antetokounmpo's antics now in a continual series called, "Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Awesome".
Volume 1 of tracking how awesome Giannis is comes from DeerMuse on X. Giannis is seen eating a plate of oysters, while uttering, "Aphrodisiac," only to then begin dancing and cutting up all while his wife is just trying to wrangle him in like a herd of cats.
Giannis also says, "Look at my legs," while putting together some very interesting dance moves. Being 7-feet tall, long and lanky just makes the entire video clip even funnier. You can see Giannis laughing and smiling throughout the entirety of the 22-second video, while his wife is also entertained but probably a little over what must be a pretty constant vibe from the Greek Freak.