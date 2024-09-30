Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Awesome: Vol. 2
Well, it didn't take long for Giannis Antetokounmpo to do something else that should make people like him even more than they already did. A few days ago, Giannis was at an event eating oysters, dancing around and annoying his wife in the best way possible. Now, he's pretending to be even more excited than the kid reporters interviewing him for Bucks media day.
Giannis literally just gave those kids a memory that they'll carry with them forever, and it's just him being him. For a 29-year old, 7-footer worth about $150 million, Giannis is as carefree and fun loving as anyone in the sports world. He's constantly having a good time, hanging out with fans and frankly, goofing around. When he's on the court, he's a menace, but when he's off of it, he's a blast and a joy to cover.