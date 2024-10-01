Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Awesome: Vol. 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo is an absolute treat to cover on a daily basis. He's happy, fun, funny and really freakin good at basketball. He's honestly a media member's dream. Earlier today was media day for the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis was peppered by all sorts of questions. One reporter asked Giannis which Greek god he'd be and The Greek Freak did not disappoint.
There are 12 major gods and goddesses in Greek mythology and Giannis probably went with the least likely one for himself by picking Aphrodite, the goddess of love. The pick clearly got a laugh out of the crowd and feels on brand for Giannis, but most would probably say he is more like Zeus, the king of the gods, or Hercules, who is known for his superhuman strength as the son of Zeus. Either way, another entertaining moment for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

