Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes History in Triumphant Return vs Wizards
Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetkoounmpo is making a case for his third such honor with his superlative play this year for his Milwaukee Bucks.
On Saturday night, the eight-time All-Star returned to the floor for his first game in a week.
He helped his Bucks hand the lowly Washington Wizards their 14th straight defeat, a 124-114 victory at Fiserv Forum. The Eastern Conference's worst team by record (they're now 2-16), Washington nevertheless gave Milwaukee a fight throughout the game. Even as Milwaukee threatened to pull away midway through the third quarter, the game was never quite sewn up until the home stretch of the contest's final frame. The Bucks earned their sixth straight win, and their eight in their last nine games, while improving to a record better than .500 for the first time since an opening night victory against the injury-plagued Philadelphia 76ers.
But Antetokounmpo's individual achievement was the story.
For the first time in his career, the NBA's scoring leader notched a 40-point triple-double.
The 6-foot-11 superstar scored a game-high 42 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field and a good-for-him 12-of-17 shooting from the foul line, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and blocked a shot.
As usual, Antetokounmpo poured in the majority of his points with driving takes near the rack. The man remains relatively unstoppable on the fastbreak, too big for perimeter defenders and too fast for frontline defenders. Wizards head coach Brian Keefe generally sicced starting center Jonas Valanciunas on Antetokounmpo, and though he's an intimidating big body, he couldn't hope to keep up with an absolutely inspired Antetokounmpo run.
According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the 2021 Finals MVP came closest to achieving this feat previously with a 38-point, 17-rebound, 12-assist night in a 149-136 March 29, 2023 win over the Indiana Pacers. This was the team's final season with then-All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday, traded as the highlight of Milwaukee's package for All-Star Damian Lillard, and under the tutelage of then-head coach Mike Budenholzer. Holiday is now with the reigning champion Boston Celtics (16-3 on the year), having won his second career title with the squad this past summer against the Dallas Mavericks. Budenholzer is currently coaching All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the 10-8 Phoenix Suns.
Across 17 healthy games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-best (and league-high) 32.9 points on 60.9 percent shooting from the field and 61.2 percent shooting from the foul line. He's also pulling in 11.9 boards, 6.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.5 steals a night.
Next up for the Bucks is an NBA Cup battle with the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. The Bucks currently lead East Group B. They're tied with Detroit at 3-0, but have a slightly better point differential, +29, to the Pistons' +28.
