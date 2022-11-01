Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The Greek Freak is off to a flying start this season.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is the 18th time that Antetokounmpo has won this award, and it comes after a week in which he led the Bucks to a perfect 3-0 record.

Unsurprising citation

This news will not surprise anyone following the Association, as the Greek Freak was phenomenal to start the season. He averaged a double-double of 35.7 points and 15 rebounds, along with 6.0 assists per game. He was also ultra-efficient in scoring, making 55% of his field goals, and impacted the defensive end, averaging 2.0 blocks and a steal per game.

He dominantly began the season, scoring 44 points in the Bucks' 125-105 demolition of the Houston Rockets. Even more impressive was that he did his damage in just a little over 27 minutes of game time, making all but four of his 21 attempts from the field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, the Western Conference Player of the Week was Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who led his team to a surprising 3-0 record thanks to stellar averages of 31.7 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds.

Marquee match-up

Antetokounmpo followed that up with yet another excellent showing, this time against Eastern Conference rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. Despite having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons on the other side, Antetokounmpo showed he was the star of stars as he put up 43 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. After a sluggish first half where he shot just 3-of-10 from the field, the two-time MVP winner made 13 of his next 15 shots, tallying 34 points in the second half.

Antetokounmpo completed his trio of great games by putting up 30 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists in the Bucks' 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks. He sparked an 18-0 run in the third quarter that helped Milwaukee establish a 24-point lead that held until the final buzzer.

Having led the Bucks to a 3-0 start and putting up some genuinely mind-boggling numbers in the process, it is no surprise that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. One can only wonder how long he will keep this up and what other records he will break along the way.

In This Article (4)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer speaks to Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“For Brook to come out, it just kind of energized the whole team.” - Mike Budenholzer praises Brook Lopez

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) steals the ball from Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2)
Milwaukee Bucks Gameday

Gameday preview and injury report: Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks
Milwaukee Bucks News

“I don’t think I’m in a rhythm yet, I’m still chasing it” - Giannis Antetokounmpo underplays his body of work to start the season

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) looks for a shot against Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday (3)
Milwaukee Bucks News

Jrue Holiday relishes playing against brothers Justin and Aaron in the NBA

By Matthew Dugandzic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

On this day in 2013: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant vs. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks News

Former NFL star Eli Manning gives props to Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks' George Hil, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Bobby Portis vs. the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks News

3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Jan 22, 2016; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker vs. the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

What could have been: The rise and fall of Jabari Parker

By Matthew Dugandzic