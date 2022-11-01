Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is the 18th time that Antetokounmpo has won this award, and it comes after a week in which he led the Bucks to a perfect 3-0 record.

Unsurprising citation

This news will not surprise anyone following the Association, as the Greek Freak was phenomenal to start the season. He averaged a double-double of 35.7 points and 15 rebounds, along with 6.0 assists per game. He was also ultra-efficient in scoring, making 55% of his field goals, and impacted the defensive end, averaging 2.0 blocks and a steal per game.

He dominantly began the season, scoring 44 points in the Bucks' 125-105 demolition of the Houston Rockets. Even more impressive was that he did his damage in just a little over 27 minutes of game time, making all but four of his 21 attempts from the field.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference Player of the Week was Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who led his team to a surprising 3-0 record thanks to stellar averages of 31.7 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds.

Marquee match-up

Antetokounmpo followed that up with yet another excellent showing, this time against Eastern Conference rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. Despite having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons on the other side, Antetokounmpo showed he was the star of stars as he put up 43 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. After a sluggish first half where he shot just 3-of-10 from the field, the two-time MVP winner made 13 of his next 15 shots, tallying 34 points in the second half.

Antetokounmpo completed his trio of great games by putting up 30 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists in the Bucks' 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks. He sparked an 18-0 run in the third quarter that helped Milwaukee establish a 24-point lead that held until the final buzzer.

Having led the Bucks to a 3-0 start and putting up some genuinely mind-boggling numbers in the process, it is no surprise that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. One can only wonder how long he will keep this up and what other records he will break along the way.