Giannis Antetokounmpo Offers Brutally Honest Response Following Loss to Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks took a stunning loss to the New York Knicks, losing by more than thirty points to their fellow Eastern Conference contender. The Bucks were previously on a three-game win streak, while the Knicks have lost four of their last five matchups.
The Bucks kept it competitive in the first, with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and New York’s Jalen Brunson trading baskets. Brunson had a career-high 23 points in the first quarter, finding ways to score from all areas of the floor. The Knicks ended the first with a three-point lead.
The Knicks’ lead began swelling throughout the remainder of the game, leading by as much as 20 in the third quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with an impressive 30 points to help add to New York’s lead. Defensively, the Bucks struggled to put together consistent stops, as the Knicks seemed to connect on all cylinders.
Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee in scoring finishing with 24 points. Point guard Damian Lillard contributed 22 points while Khris Middleton added in 16. No other Bucks player scored in double figures during the matchup.
As for the Knicks, five players scored in double figures behind an incredible performance from Brunson and Towns. As for Brunson, he scored 44 in three quarters. Brunson went to the locker room for nearly an entire quarter after enduring a shoulder injury but came back in the fourth still feeling just as hot as he did before exiting the game.
The Bucks had no answer for New York after the first quarter. Offensively, the team as a whole struggled shooting, only shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from long range. Milwaukee struggled even more from the free throw line, only connecting on 10-17 shooting 58.8 percent.
Following the matchup, Antetokounmpo got candid with the media about his areas of improvement the Bucks need to address.
"We've gotta get our stuff together. It's as simple as that. We did not beat Boston. We did not beat the Cavs. We didn't beat the Knicks," Antetokounmpo said. "Those are the top three teams, and we've played horribly against them."
The Bucks have done a great job turning things around, after getting off to a rocky start this season. However, in order for this team to be a true contender, Antetokounmpo is right, you have to beat the best to be the best.
