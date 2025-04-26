Giannis Antetokounmpo Points to Major 'Difference' Bucks Need to Focus on For Series Win
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks power forward submitted his third straight monster performance against the Indiana Pacers in a critical Game 3 run — but this time, it ended in a win.
Antetokounmpo and a critical co-star guard each scored 37 points apiece, becoming just the 13th duo in history to achieve that kind of prolific scoring metric together — and the first Bucks tandem to do so.
Although nine-time All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard did suit up for his second straight game back from a monthlong absence due to right calf deep vein thrombosis, Lillard was not himself. He struggled to score, and remained the defensive sieve he often is.
Instead, it was newly elevated starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., whom head coach Doc Rivers promoted to play alongside Lillard after two straight games of slow starts with Taurean Prince starting at the position. Prince played just 3:07 as a backup in the 117-101 Bucks win.
Trent scored his 37 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field (9-of-12 from distance) and 6-of-7 shooting from the foul line, while also chipping in four steals and three rebounds. Antetokounmpo logged his 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the floor and 9-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, while also grabbing 12 boards, dishing out six dimes and swiping one steal.
No other starter scored more than Kyle Kuzma's nine points. Lillard had seven, on just 2-of-12 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line. Reserves AJ Green (12 points) and Bobby Portis (10 points) each notched double digit scoring off the Bucks bench.
Beyond the scoring prowess of Antetokounmpo and Trent, the key difference between a win and a loss in Game 3 ultimately came down to the Bucks' impeccable third quarter defense against Indiana, during which Milwaukee outscored the Pacers 39-18.
Speaking to gathered reporters postgame, Antetokounmpo hinted at what he felt should be the Bucks' new point of emphasis going forward.
"It's going to be our defense" that will make the difference in the series, Antetokounmpo said. "It's great when you score the ball. It is the most points we've scored in the three games we've played them. I think we've scored 101, 115 and 117, but it's defense. Like in the third quarter, 18 points, in the fourth quarter, how many points [did they have], like 20? I'm not sure."
For the record, the Pacers were held to 26 points in the frame. The Bucks scored 31 to seal the deal, finishing with the win.
"But when your mindset and your focus is on your defense and you start working, I feel like we're a team that we copy and we paste, we try to repeat," Antetokounmpo said. "When we see something that's working, we just keep on doing it over and over and over again, that's how we build our confidence."
Can Milwaukee sustain this defense-first approach when the series continues on Sunday at Fiserv Forum? That's the question likely to be on everyone's minds.
"So I hope that a lot of people understand, and myself also, that from the third quarter, fourth quarter, what changed the game was our defense. Once we started getting stops, [we were] able to run. We were feeling more confident, the ball was going in. Now we're a different team. I'm happy but we have to stay humble. It was just one game."
