"The best point guard I’ve ever played with!” - Giannis Antetokounmpo praises Jrue Holiday

Following the defeat against the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed no one would remember the preseason results and reiterated how the NBA season is a marathon. While the Milwaukee Bucks would have loved to win in the preseason, their focus remains on figuring out the team’s dynamics.

Playing without Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton admitted on media day that he wouldn’t be available for the season opener but is determined to return as soon as possible. Middleton is an important piece in the Bucks’ offensive system, opening the floor for the role players to increase their contribution.

However, a lot will depend on Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and their ability to shoulder responsibility. The Greek Freak recognized this requirement and backed up Holiday’s abilities to be a leader.

“We gotta build our chemistry together because at the end of the day people follow us, and people listen to us,” Giannis said in the post-game interview. “Got to be more vocal - I trust him as a point guard, … probably the best point guard I’ve ever played with.”

Giannis acknowledges a lack of rhythm

Antetokounmpo got limited game time until the Nets fixture, where he spent 32 minutes on the floor. He recorded a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds, but there were quite a few moments where he was visibly sloppy. While preseason games are usually not much of a worry, Giannis felt he lacked rhythm – and voiced his desire to correct that.

“A little bit out of rhythm,” Giannis reflected. “… I feel like, me personally, we got to come out and set the tone; play hard, build good habits, play to improve, play for the team. And as a team, we have to be hungry.”

The Bucks probably have work to do before the regular season commences, including keeping the ship sailing until their team is fully healthy. It will be interesting to see if they turn the page with their season opener against a formidable opponent – the Philadelphia 76ers.