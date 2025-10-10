Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicted to Shockingly Leave Bucks This Season By Analyst
The Milwaukee Bucks have done everything they can to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. They have made several risky trades over the last few years to make the team better.
Adding Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Kyle Kuzma over the last few years are just examples of them taking home run swings to keep him pleased with the roster construction.
Myles Turner is this year's home run swing, signing him to a four-year deal worth $108.9 million. Despite these moves, one analyst believes Antetokounmpo will leave the Bucks anyway.
NBA Analyst Predicts The Bucks to Lose Giannis Antetokounmpo
While speaking on NBA Today on ESPN, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that Antetokounmpo will not finish this season in a Bucks uniform.
"This is coming from me, straight from Perk with no sources, that we will not see Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Bucks uniform at the end of this season. I believe he's given the Bucks an opportunity right now, privately before he goes publicly."
Perkins made it clear that he has no sources on this and that this is strictly his opinion.
"I believe it's time. And if I'm the Bucks, I also believe with this reporting coming out that the Bucks' phones are gonna be ringing here shortly."
Perkins implies that the Bucks should start taking calls from those around the NBA and look at making a move now, while they can get the most assets possible in return for him.
The Bucks Will Only Trade Antetokounmpo If He Demands To Be Moved
Milwaukee won't trade Antetokounmpo under any circumstances unless he demands out. They don't want to trade one of the best players in franchise history unless they absolutely have to.
Despite Perkins' prediction, Bucks fans are holding out hope that they can still make things work. Advancing past the first round in this year's playoffs is mandatory if they want to keep him, though.
If the Bucks are bounced early again, Antetokounmpo will likely look elsewhere next offseason.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
