Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Message to Bucks Ahead of New Season
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sent this message ahead of the new season.
Antetokounmpo took over the Bucks' social media account for a while and sent this message to the fans via X.
"This is giannis speaking people!!!! Im excited for the season!!!!! Lets get some WWWWWWWW! #BBQchicken," wrote Antetokounmpo.
The Greek Freak is back with the team after missing media day last week after being diagnosed with COVID. Antetokounmpo spoke about that experience when he rejoined the team and spoke to the media in person.
“I think it took a toll on my body. I’m not feeling 100 percent yet physically,” Antetokounmpo said. “Just taking it day by day, getting back in shape. I was able to do some 5-on-0, run up and down a little bit. Tomorrow I’ll be a little better. I’ve got like 18 days until the first game, so I think I’ll be fine.”
Despite all the drama surrounding Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, the social media team found ways to get the players involved, including the best player on the roster.
This story will be updated….