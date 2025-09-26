Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Message to Bucks on Desired Role
The Milwaukee Bucks have been spinning their wheels for the last couple of years. Being eliminated in the first round of each of the last two playoffs is not what they had in mind.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it clear this summer that he desires competing for championships, and anything less than that is going to be an issue.
The Bucks will look different this season without Damian Lillard, and maybe that's for the better. Antetokounmpo recently talked about what his desired role is on the team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about his ideal role on the Bucks
While talking to Haris Stavrou of Sport 24, Antetokounmpo talked about what his ideal role is with the Bucks.
“To get the best out of the team and to get the best out of me, I have to be a creator. I have to feel like I can create. If you look at the last two months of the team, when I had the green light, if I have the ball in my hands and I have that green light to create, I don’t always have to execute, but I have to feel like I’m creating. I have to feel the ball and like I’m part of the team. Not just be a play finisher. Not just go score 30. Get the ball in the pick-and-roll, get the ball in the post and score it."
Essentially, Antetokounmpo believes that the Bucks are at the best as a team when he is the primary ball-handler. That way, he can dice up the defense in many different ways.
Bucks forward Antetokounmpo wants to be a creator
As great of a scorer as he is, Antetokounmpo believes he's a great creator, as well.
“(Creating) is my real self coming out, because that’s (what) I did at Filathlitikos, and that’s what I always wanted to do. There have been times in my career when I’ve done it, but most of the time, I’ve been the finisher. In the last two months when I was more of a creator of the team, I had a good time. I think the team did very well during that time.”
This season, Antetokounmpo will likely get a chance to create more, now that Lillard is off the roster.
