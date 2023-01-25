"As long as we can stay healthy, we have a chance, and that’s all you can ask for!” - Giannis on Bucks overcoming health woes in the second half of the season

Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up about the Milwaukee Bucks' injury troubles this season and how overcoming that will play a huge part in their title campaign.

Injuries are as part of the NBA's fabric as the games themselves. It's a challenge that all teams must face, but it can be especially daunting to an organization without much depth or players used to playing large minutes. The Milwaukee Bucks dealt with this challenge this season when they had multiple key players on their injury list—notably their "Big Three" of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday. Giannis himself noted that staying healthy will be key for the Bucks in the second half of the season if they want to be successful.

"As long as we can stay healthy, we have a chance, and that’s all you can ask for,” said the two-time MVP.

"Big Three" is back

The injury bug has not been kind to the Bucks this season, with Antetokounmpo and Holiday missing 11 games each and Middleton a whopping 39. However, the trio finally played together once again on Monday when they dominated the Detroit Pistons, winning 150-130. Antetokounmpo knows how potent they are when they finally all play at full strength. Stopping short of saying they'll score 150 in every game, the Greek Freak emphasized their importance to the team.

"How many points did we score today? 150," Antetokounmpo said. "That doesn’t mean we’re going to score 150 every single night, but once we’re at full strength, this team is really good."

An injury can tip the table

Antetokounmpo knows how crucial it is that all three of the team's core players play together. He need not look far for an example. In last year's NBA Playoffs, Middleton suffered an MCL sprain in Game 2 of the first round against the Chicago Bulls. He went on to miss the rest of the playoffs, and the Bucks ended up losing in the next round to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Antetokounmpo knows that if the Bucks are to have another title run this season, they must stay as healthy as possible. He is confident in his team's abilities, saying that with a healthy roster, the sky is the limit for them.

"The band is back together."