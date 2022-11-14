Grayson Allen rumored to be shopped by the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the NBA right now. They have the best record, and they are the favorites to win it all. The purest example of how good they have been is the fact they are dominating without a couple of key players who are out due to injury. Still, like any team, the Bucks are looking at how they can improve. Reports suggest they are looking at trading Grayson Allen and enquiring about possible trade packages for him.

Allen has become a key player for the Bucks, known for his three-point shooting, basketball IQ, and toughness. Last year, Allen averaged a career-high in points with 11.1 per game and shot nearly 40% from three-point range. Many teams in the NBA would love to have a player like Allen, and we may see a trade go down in the coming days.

Here is a look at the potential destinations for Allen.

Phoenix Suns

These rumors have been going around for a while, as the Bucks have been eyeing Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns ever since he became available. Crowder has reportedly agreed to a deal to sit out until a trade is finalized, and the Bucks are very interested in him. He is a 3&D specialist, and the Bucks would love to have him on his roster.

Allen can also be a good backup for the Suns as they deal with various injuries. He can come off the bench to assist Chris Paul and Devin Booker and spread the floor as well.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs' hot start seems to have slowed down, and a large part of the reason has been their three-point shooting. The Mavs rank 19th in terms of three-point shooting. They could use a sharpshooter like Allen, who can spread the floor for them.

The Bucks will be hoping to get Dwight Powell, who can act as a backup for Brook Lopez, and have a bigger role than currently in Dallas, as he is behind Christian Wood and JaVale McGee in the rotation.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have struggled all season long and are one of the worst shooting teams in the league. They would love to have Allen as he can spread the floor for them. He will also get a chance to play alongside LeBron James, one of the greatest players ever.

The problem is the Lakers don't have a lot of assets other than the two draft picks. They will need to give up either or both of them if they wish for the Bucks even to consider the trade.