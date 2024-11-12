How Can Damian Lillard’s Concussion Impact Bucks' Performance Moving Forward?
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard entered concussion protocol on Monday, and will miss Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Lillard was hit in the head during Sunday's 113-107 loss to the Boston Celtics, and began feeling dizzy with a headache on Monday. There is still the opportunity for Lillard to be cleared before Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons, per Chris Haynes.
Lillard recorded 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists in the loss to the Celtics. This season he is averaging 26 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. He ranks No. 11 in the NBA in points per game and No. 14 in assists per game.
The Bucks are now without two of their top stars for their first game of the 2024 NBA Cup on Tuesday versus the Raptors. Along with Lillard, the Bucks remain without Khris Middleton, who underwent surgeries on both of his ankles during the offseason. There remains no timetable on when Middleton will be able to return.
Milwaukee, who advanced all the way to the semifinals of the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023, will be undermanned for the group stages of the cup.
Along with Lillard and Middleton out, several players are dealing with ailments. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for Tuesday's game due to patella tendinopathy. Andre Jackson Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. are also probable as Jackson faces a hip injury and Trent plays through back spasms.
These injuries will likely lead to the Bucks becoming even more centered around Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is coming off his best game of the season against the Celtics, in which he recorded 43 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Though Antetokounmpo recorded a career day, the Bucks still lost as Antetokounmpo scored almost 30 more points than any of his teammates in the game.
For the Bucks to win without Lillard and Middleton, they will need other players to step up around Antetokounmpo. It won't be easy with Jackson, Antetokounmpo, and Trent all working through injuries, but will be necessary if the Bucks want to climb up from their 2-8 record.
Things seem bleak for the Bucks to begin with and if Lillard were to miss a significant amount of time, that 2-8 record could get worse. Milwaukee will take on the Detroit Pistons, and the Charlotte Hornets in the remainder of the week.
