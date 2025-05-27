Ice Cube Drops Major Wisdom on Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo Situation
The Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of some possible massive changes ahead of them.
The future of their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hangs in the balance. His future with the team remains uncertain, and there is a chance he could be with a new team by next season.
This summer will provide us with an answer, but in the meantime, many are speculating about his next move. Could he stay or could he go? That is the million-dollar question on people’s minds.
While that is the case, rapper and founder of the Big 3 league, Ice Cube, spoke on Antetokounmpo potentially joining his league. In an interview with Bucks legend Marques Johnson and his son Kris on Hear District, Ice Cube said he believes the Greek Freak should remain with the Bucks due to his ability to draw in talent.
"If he stays and gets more championships in Milwaukee, his legacy, to me, would be bigger. That's the right way to do it. If you want to end your career chasing a championship, that's fine. There's nothing wrong with that. But if you are still young, and you are still the piece, you want people to come play with you, and bring championships where you are. Not relocate," Ice Cube stated.
Antetokounmpo has proven that he is not only an elite player in the NBA, but one of the more elite players the sport has ever seen.
In his career, the Greek Freak has accomplished all there is in the NBA, including a championship, Finals MVP, two-time MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player award and has made the All-NBA team nine times.
While Ice Cube would love to have the former MVP in his league, Antetokounmpo is nowhere near close to being done in the NBA.
