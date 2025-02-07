Is Damian Lillard Playing? Bucks Release Injury Report vs Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, with their playoff positioning hanging in the balance.
After a much-needed win against the Charlotte Hornets, which broke a four-game losing streak, the Bucks are 27-22, sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, just two games behind the Pacers who currently occupy the fourth spot.
With playoff seeding on the line, the Bucks will need all hands on deck for this game, especially as they deal with a growing injury list.
One of the key figures to watch is Damian Lillard. The 34-year-old point guard has been a vital secondary scoring option alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, averaging 25.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.
Lillard was listed as probable for the game with left groin soreness, which suggests he’s likely to play. For the Bucks to maintain their momentum and keep pace in the standings, they need Lillard’s scoring and playmaking, especially as they navigate a season of uncertainty and injuries.
Lillard will play.
As for Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP candidate is also managing an injury of his own, listed as questionable with left calf soreness. Antetokounmpo, who’s having another dominant season with averages of 31.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, has been central to the Bucks' resurgence.
However, with the team’s playoff hopes on the line and his injury status uncertain, the Bucks are once again faced with the challenge of navigating through a key stretch without their two primary offensive weapons fully healthy.
Adding to the Bucks' woes is the recent exit of veteran Khris Middleton, who was traded to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline.
Middleton, a key contributor to the Bucks’ previous success, left a significant void, and while Kuzma’s arrival offers hope, the team needs more time to gel and adjust to the new lineup.
The injury report also lists Pat Connaughton as questionable with a left calf strain and Liam Robbins as ruled out.
Brook Lopez, who’s been a defensive anchor for the team, is listed as probable with a groin injury, which is a positive sign. Lopez’s presence could provide crucial rim protection and spacing, both of which the Bucks will need in a tough matchup against the Nets.
With their playoff hopes at stake, the Bucks are fighting not just for seeding but for health and chemistry. As they face the Hawks, the outcome of this game could go a long way in determining how the season unfolds for this banged-up team.
