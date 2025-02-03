Is Damian Lillard Playing? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report vs Thunder
The Milwaukee Bucks are facing a crucial challenge as they gear up for their upcoming matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Coming off three straight losses, including a tough defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Bucks have dropped to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, now trailing the Indiana Pacers.
This is a far cry from where they expected to be, especially with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continuing to play at an elite level. Despite his all-star caliber season, which includes 31.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, the Bucks have struggled with consistency, especially in the face of injuries and roster challenges.
Antetokounmpo was once again the bright spot for Milwaukee in their loss to Memphis, scoring 30 points and leading the team. However, his efforts were not enough to prevent the Bucks from faltering as a unit. Now, with Antetokounmpo already ruled out for this game, the team faces an even greater uphill battle.
To make matters worse, veteran forward Khris Middleton has also been ruled out, leaving the Bucks without two of their most experienced and impactful players.
The team’s struggles in the absence of both Middleton and Antetokounmpo highlight the uphill climb they face in terms of scoring, defense, and leadership.
The Thunder, meanwhile, come into the game with the best record in the Western Conference at 38-9, making them one of the league's toughest opponents. With a high-powered offense and a deep roster led by rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City presents a formidable challenge for a short-handed Bucks team.
The Thunder's offense has been rolling, and their defense has been just as effective, meaning Milwaukee's already depleted squad will need to be sharp to keep up.
The Bucks’ situation becomes even more tenuous with star point guard Damian Lillard listed as questionable due to left groin soreness. Lillard was listed as questionable and will out for this game.
Lillard has been a key part of the Bucks' offense this season, averaging 25.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
His absence would be a major blow, as he’s been the secondary scoring option Milwaukee has relied on to take pressure off Antetokounmpo. Without both of their stars, Giannis and potentially Lillard, the Bucks would struggle immensely to find scoring and stability against one of the league's hottest teams.
If Lillard is ruled out, the Bucks will be faced with an even more daunting task, needing other players to step up in their absence. This matchup is a true test of resilience for Milwaukee as they search for a much-needed win amid a tough stretch.
