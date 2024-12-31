Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Full Bucks vs Pacers Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to close out the 2024 year on the right foot as they will take on their division rivals, the Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks will look for their 17th win of the season and head into the new year with a win. They have a shot at doing just that and they'll do so with their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo, who was listed as questionable due to an illness, is active for Tuesday's matchup.
He practiced with the team on Monday, and there is a chance that he will be on the court on Tuesday.
The forward was able to practice without limitations Monday, and head coach Doc Rivers said he doesn't anticipate any restrictions in terms of minutes.
The last time we saw the two-time MVP, he was spectacular, recording 33 points and 14 rebounds against the Cavaliers on Dec. 20. The 30-year-old has been elite this season and is looking like a top MVP candidate. He is averaging 32.7 points per game, 11.6 rebounds per game, 6.0 assists per game, and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 61 percent from the field in 24 games and 35.0 minutes of action.
It has been a while since Antetoukounmpo missed four consecutive games, which last came on Jan. 12-21, 2023, missing five straight games with knee soreness. Injuries have been the Achilles heel for the Bucks as they have hurt them from reaching their full potential in the last three seasons.
The Bucks hope that they can get over that hump this season, and it all starts and ends with Antetoukounmpo. The Greek Freak has taken his game to another level in the past month or so and has been the reason for the Bucks' turnaround this season.
The Bucks are currently on a two-game skid, and they'll look to snap it.
Milwaukee opens up as slight road favorites with a -1.5 spread. The Bucks started the season off as bad as they could've, but since then, they have played like the contenders we all thought they'd be.
However, they have not been as hot lately, with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games. The Bucks average 109.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.5 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.
