Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Full Injury Report For Bucks vs Hawks
Will eight-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up for the club's must-win 2024 Emirates NBA Cup semifinals clash against the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon?
The two-time league MVP, 30, has been dealing with a lingering right patella tendinoapthy for a while.
According to a recent league injury report, the 6-foot-11 superstar is considered probable to help his club strive to reach its first NBA Cup final.
Missing Antetokounmpo would probably prove a death knell for the Bucks' odds of advancing. Antetokounmpo, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, is a two-way menace who is currently leading the league in scoring. Across his 22 healthy bouts this year, he's averaging 32.7 points on 61.2 percent shooting from the floor and 61.1 percent free throw shooting, 11.4 boards, 6.0 dimes, 1.5 blocks and 0.6 steals a night.
On paper, the two squads are evenly matched. At 13-11, the Bucks occupy the East's No. 6 seed, while the 14-12 Hawks are right behind them as the conference's No. 7 seed. But Antetokounmpo is, by far, the best player on either squad.
Another crucial piece, however, could prove to be an X-factor.
Former three-time All-Star Bucks small forward Khris Middleton, who's played in just three games since returning from a pair of offseason ankle surgeries, is also considered probable. He's been playing behind his ostensible backup, 3-and-D forward Taurean Prince, logging a scant 21.0 minutes off the Bucks' bench per night. Middleton is averaging 7.3 points on a disappointing early slash line of .250/.286/1.000, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals a night.
At some point soon, the Bucks are obviously banking on Middleton to justify the three-year, $93 million contract he agreed to in free agency during the summer of 2023.
If he can return to his most recent All-Star season's scoring averages of 20.1 points on .443/.373/.890 shooting splits, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per bout (circa 2021-22), and recapture his defensive upside for at least this game, Milwaukee should be able to best Atlanta.
Third-year Milwaukee swingman MarJon Beauchamp, who's not part of Milwaukee's rotation, is also probable to suit up through a left hamstring tendinopathy.
Only one Hawks player, veteran deep-bench center Cody Zeller, is officially out. Zeller has been away from the team all year. All three of Atlanta's two-way players, Dominick Barlowe, Seth Lundy, and Keaton Wallace are all considered questionable to join the team, meaning it's possible they could suit up for the Hawks' G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, instead. Second-year power forward/center Mouhamed Gueye is also listed as questionable, as he's been on assignment with the Skyhawks.
Three-time All-Star Hawks point guard Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis), sixth man small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic (left quad contusion) and backup combo forward De'Andre Hunter (right knee injury management) are all listed as probable to play.
