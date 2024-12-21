Is Khris Middleton Playing? Bucks vs Wizards Injury Report Revealed
After winning the NBA Cup, the Milwaukee Bucks were swiftly brought back down to Earth with a 124-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Now, Milwaukee is looking to get back to their winning ways as they face the Washington Wizards at home.
There have been some questions regarding some of the Bucks star players will be playing against the Wizards, including small forward Kris Middleton, who is still feeling the side effects of undergoing arthroscopic surgery over the offseason.
Fortunately, it looks like Middleton will be lacing up on Saturday.
In the Bucks injury report, Middleton was listed as probable for tonight's game. However, he won't necessarily be playing up to the same standards he has set in past seasons.
Since Middleton is recovering from surgery, he has been playing off of the bench instead of in a starting position. In the five games he has appeared in, Middleton has averaged 20.8 minutes played, 8.4 points, 5.2 assists, three total rebounds, and 1.2 steals.
This is off from last year where Middleton averaged 27 minutes played, 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game across 55 games.
That being said, given time, there's no doubt that Middleton will eventually get back to his old standard of play.
Another big name mentioned on the injury reports is two-time MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo who was named as questionable with back spasms.
Antetokounmpo is easily the motor that keeps the Bucks team running. He currently leads the NBA with 32.7 points per game. Additionally, he is averaging 11.6 points, six assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Finally, point guard Damian Lillard will not be playing in tonight's game against Washington due to a right calf strain.
This could potentially be devastating since Lillard is a powerful offensive weapon. The six-time All-Star is currently averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 total rebounds, and one steal per game.
Since this will be Middleton's sixth game back, it could be an opportune moment to prove that he deserves to get his starting spot back. However, he faces stiff competition from small forward Taurean Prince.
Prince currently leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage, averaging 51.1 percent per game. So far, he has been averaging 7.7 points, 4.1 total rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
Other players who have been named as out are AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, and Tyler Smith, who are all playing in the G League.
