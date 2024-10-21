Is Narrative Around Bucks HC Doc Rivers' Playoff Shortcomings Unfair?
Doc Rivers, now head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, has been one of the NBA’s most respected figures, but his coaching legacy is often criticized by narratives suggesting his teams have somehow fallen short of their postseason expectations. Despite Rivers' notable achievements, including an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and a second Finals appearance in 2010, critics have pointed to his teams’ playoff shortcomings as evidence of his underachievement.
His deflectors look at Rivers teams' three blown, 3-1 playoff series leads as the biggest shortcoming of Rivers' 25-year coaching legacy.
The narrative around Rivers’ playoff failures often overlooks his sustained success, including numerous playoff appearances, division titles, and consistently fielding competitive teams. While his critics may focus on his inability to secure another title, Rivers asserts that his legacy should be viewed in the context of his overall contributions to the game of basketball. It’s hard to win, as Rivers points out, and the high bar set by his early success may be contributing to an exaggerated sense of his so-called 'shortcomings'.
This upcoming NBA season could be the year that Rivers can silence his doubters by leading Milwaukee to their third title in franchise history.
The Bucks at least have a chance to have a special year. The team is led by the superstar duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Though the 34-year-old Lillard is no longer quite the Portland Trail Blazers clutch bucket-getter he was in his absolute prime, and represents a brutal downgrade from perennial All-Defensive Team point guard Jrue Holiday (whom he's replacing in the team's starting lineup), Holiday remains a high-level scorer and distributor.
Milwaukee's first five is fleshed out by oft-hurt former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton, former All-Star and All-Defensive Team center Brook Lopez, and new signing Gary Trent Jr. — the team's latest cost-effective (i.e. veteran minimum) starting shooting guard. The Bucks are hoping Trent and fellow new additions Delon Wright, a solid point-of-attack defender, and combo forward Taurean Prince, a 3-and-D wing, can give the club the kind of two-way versatility it's been struggling to achieve of late. Rivers was brought in specifically to coach up the team's defense, which took a massive dip when Milwaukee traded for Lillard last summer.
Milwaukee has been upset in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons (although Rivers was not yet the team's head coach in 2023).
