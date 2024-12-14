Is Trae Young Playing? Full NBA Cup Injury Report For Bucks vs Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Cup semi-finals today. The game will be played from Las Vegas and the winner will clinch a spot in the championship game next week.
Heading into this game both Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hawks star Trae Young appeared on the injury report. Antetokounmpo and Young were both listed as probable for the contest, signaling that the game would be filled with star power.
Assuming nothing drastic changes, both stars will be good to go in this contest. With a spot in the title game on the line, having the stars on the floor makes all the difference.
Both sides have been playing very well heading into this matchup, setting up a potentially great game in Vegas. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers spoke about being in the final four and how Milwaukee will handle being the older team in this contest.
"I mean, we're gonna being our wheelchairs to the cup because we have these three young teams. You know, everybody's, Atlanta is young. Oklahoma is young. Houston is young. Then here comes the old Milwaukee Bucks wheeling in. That's what we are gonna be, you know. We're gonna just wheel in our wheelchairs and come in on our canes and see if we can just play some basketball. That's what we are gonna do."
If the Bucks want to win the NBA Cup, they will have to make sure they don't let Young go off. Young has been playing some great basketball of late so Milwaukee will need to keep him in check.
Young has been averaging 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, and 1.3 steals this season. His play has helped Atlanta take a jump in the standings and the Hawks have gone 7-1 over their last eight games.
If Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard can perform up to par, the Bucks should be able to win this game. But Milwaukee has been incredibly inconsistent this season and it saw them start the year off slowly.
They have battled back and now are in a great spot within the standings. The next goal is winning the NBA Cup but will have to take things one game at a time.
