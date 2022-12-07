Jevon Carter is making his mark on the defensive end of the floor

The Milwaukee Bucks have made defense their identity, and the numbers do not lie. With over a quarter of the season done, the Bucks have been the second-best defensive-rated team in the league. And for most of the season, they have been the best. A large part of the reason for that has been their personnel taking up the challenge on that floor end. Milwaukee has some of the best defensive players in the league, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez.

But another guard has been key in setting the tone, and his teammates are also in awe of him. That is fifth-year guard Jevon Carter, who has been one of the most underrated performers this season.

Jevon Carter - The 'Bulldog' of the Bucks

Carter has had a solid start this season, posting career highs across multiple categories. He has started 21 games for the Bucks, largely due to the absence of Pat Connaughton and Khris Middleton. And the 27-year-old has taken the chances handed to him. Jevon has shown his exploits on the offensive end, but his impact on the defensive side has been significantly larger.

The stats do not amaze you at first glance, as 8.6 ppg and 3.5 apg are not flashy numbers. But the impact goes beyond numbers. Carter is averaging a career-high in steals (1.4), all while setting the tone from the start of games and getting his teammates to follow him. Jevon is relentless on the defensive end despite his size, earning the nickname "Bulldog" with every right, as his teammates just love playing with him.

"He's even more of a dog than I am"

Even Jrue Holiday, who has been one of the best defenders in the league for a long time, raved about Carter:

"He's even more of a dog than I am. He'll get after you no matter who it is. He's one of them mean dogs, and you always wanna be on the side of the gate that he's on. He don't back down from nobody, he don't care who it is. And you know somebody like me, I respect that," Jrue explained.

Every time Carter is on the court, he sticks to the point guard and hounds him the entire possession. Once his teammates see him putting so much effort and his body on the line, they follow his lead. The Bucks are blessed to have so many great defenders in their ranks, and Carter has been a surprise revelation among them.