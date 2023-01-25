Jrue Holiday named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star guard Jrue Holiday has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the period of January 16-22 after an incredible week that saw him average 33.3 points on 57% shooting, 9.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.

Took the mantle

With Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup due to injury, Holiday took on an even greater role in the team's success. He was efficient and consistent all week long, scoring 35 points and dishing off 11 assists in a 132-119 win over the Indiana Pacers.

He then followed that up with 37 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block to push the Bucks past the Toronto Raptors 130-122. That marked the first time in Holiday's career that he's scored 35 or more in two straight outings.

Double-double galore

However, that's not all—Holiday also had two double-doubles last week. Aside from the one he had against Indiana, the UCLA product also had 28 points and 10 assists in a 114-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Already in his 14th season in the Association, Holiday is showing no signs of decline and is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.