Skip to main content
Jrue Holiday on finding the right balance between being unselfish and aggressive for the Milwaukee Bucks

© Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Jrue Holiday on finding the right balance between being unselfish and aggressive for the Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue’s complete command of the floor has been crucial in the Bucks awesome start to the season.

For the Milwaukee Bucks to be successful this season, they need Jrue Holiday to find the right balance of offensive aggression and court generalship. So far, the 13-year veteran has been able to do just that as the Bucks have gotten off to a hot 6-0 start heading to their away game against the Detroit Pistons.

The right balance

Being an NBA point guard is a demanding job. With so many mouths to feed, you have to ensure that everyone is getting their fair share of touches while also looking for your opportunities to score. It's a delicate balance that often requires split-second decision-making and court vision.

For Holiday, who is averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game this season, it's all about finding the right mix of being unselfish and aggressive. He put all of that on full display in their 123-115 win over the Hawks on Saturday. He began the game by getting sweet-shooting big man Brook Lopez going, assisting on four of the latter's baskets. In crunchtime, he connected on a high-looping floater that gave the Bucks a 118-115 lead with 23.2 seconds to go in the game.

Afterward, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer sang Holiday's praises, saying his point guard can be, at times, too unselfish.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That's just part of the beauty of Jrue – he's so unselfish, he's always thinking of others, and we have to sometimes encourage him to be aggressive," said Budenholzer

"Tonight, he found that honey spot. I mean, he's got 12 assists, too. It's not just 34, but he's got 12 assists, and defensively I thought he was really good. This was a very, very kind of one of his special nights."

Holding the fort until reinforcements arrive

This kind of aggression is needed from Holiday, especially with star wingman and fellow playmaker Khris Middleton still recovering from a wrist injury. The Bucks will lean heavily on Holiday to provide playmaking and scoring while the All-Star is out.

The Bucks are also awaiting the return of wingmen Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles, who are both nursing injuries. Connaughton is dealing with a right calf strain, while Ingles has yet to return from the knee injury that caused him to miss the second half of last season.

With so many vital pieces still out, Holiday must strike that balance of being unselfish and aggressive if the Bucks want to keep their win streak alive. So far, he's been up to the challenge.

In This Article (1)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks' George Hil, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Bobby Portis vs. the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks News

Milwaukee Bucks stand atop NBA's Weekly Power Rankings

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) celebrates after a three-point basket
Milwaukee Bucks News

Three takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' pulsating win over the Detroit Pistons

By Matthew Dugandzic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks News

Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer speaks to Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“For Brook to come out, it just kind of energized the whole team.” - Mike Budenholzer praises Brook Lopez

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) steals the ball from Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2)
Milwaukee Bucks Gameday

Gameday preview and injury report: Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks
Milwaukee Bucks News

“I don’t think I’m in a rhythm yet, I’m still chasing it” - Giannis Antetokounmpo underplays his body of work to start the season

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) looks for a shot against Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday (3)
Milwaukee Bucks News

Jrue Holiday relishes playing against brothers Justin and Aaron in the NBA

By Matthew Dugandzic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

On this day in 2013: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic