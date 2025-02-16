Kevin Love Takes Major Shot at Bucks' Andre Jackson Over All-Star Slam Dunk Appearance
Milwaukee Bucks young guard Andre Jackson Jr. participated in Saturday night's NBA Slam Dunk competition.
However, it was a performance to forget as Jackson failed to complete a dunk in his performance and failed to make it past the first round.
Jackson missed his first three dunks before putting down a double-clutch attempt for an average score of 43.8.
In his second round of attempts, Jackson missed three more tries before throwing down a windmill for a 45, giving a total score of 88.8.
While Jackson did not stand out in the competition, G League star guard Mac McClung was outstanding in his performance.
Although this was the case, all eyes went to Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant as he teased a potential participation in the slam dunk contest via X.
Whether or not he will do that is unclear, but in that process, former NBA All-Star Kevin Love took an unexpected shot at Jackson.
Jackson did not have the best of outings, but an unexpected jab from Love was uncalled for.
Love's comments come after Morant teased about an appearance in the competition.
The NBA is lacking star power in the slam dunk competition, and it is clear they need to get back to that.
This season, the others in the contest were Mataz Buzelis (Chicago), Stephon Castle (San Antonio), and McClung. While they could be great players in the future, they are not big enough stars right now.
The NBA needs to have its best and brightest stars in the competition, and Morant, due to his play and acrobatics, could bring back the excitement to fans.
Jackson joined Paul Pressey (1986), Ray Allen (1997), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2015), and Pat Connaughton (2020) as the only Bucks to participate in the competition.
Antetokounmpo was among the few who threw his hat in the ring after Morant's tweet went viral.
Jackson is a high flyer, and we've seen some great dunks out of him, but the setting in this contest is completely different. All eyes are on you, and people are expected to do something dazzling.
Sometimes, the pressure is real, and if stars decide to participate, they can deliver as they are used to it.
Jackson was selected with the No. 36 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after winning a title with the University of Connecticut Huskies.
