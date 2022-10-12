Skip to main content
Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls preseason match-up

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks fell 104-127 to the Chicago Bulls, but Jordan Nwora put on a show.

The Milwaukee Bucks are yet to register a preseason win, but getting into a rhythm is what matters the most. The youngsters on the roster have been making good use of the opportunity to improve their usage rate once the regular season commences.

Jordan Nwora is earning his minutes

Nwora was picked by the Bucks in the 2020 NBA draft and has since got limited opportunity to prove himself. He has averaged 7.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while playing 15.9 minutes per game over his first two seasons. But this summer has given him a chance to advance that number.

Nwora put on a show against the Chicago Bulls in their latest preseason match-up, making an all-around contribution. He tallied 25 points while shooting 52.9% from the field and 44.5% from deep, along with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. It was his second 20-point performance in the preseason after he dropped 21 points in the opener against the Memphis Grizzlies.

A night MarJon Beauchamp would like to forget

Beauchamp has shown flashes of his skill and athleticism, but despite dropping 14 points against the Bulls – it would be a night he’d like to forget. He shot a poor 37.5% from the field – missing 10 of his 16 attempts – and tallied just 14.3% from beyond the arc.

To add to the damage, Andre Drummond denied a flashy poster attempt from Beauchamp – reminding him about his rookie status. However, MarJon will likely be fuelled by this outing – rather than bogged down by it.

