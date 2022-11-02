Skip to main content
Khris Middleton assigned to Wisconsin Herd for practice

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Khris Middleton assigned to Wisconsin Herd for practice

Is a return imminent?

Milwaukee Bucks fans got some good news on Tuesday when it was announced that Khris Middleton had been assigned to the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' G-League affiliate. This move is being seen as a positive sign for Middleton's eventual return to the team.

Tempered expectations

Before fans can get their hopes too high up, it's important to temper expectations a bit. Middleton is still working his way back from surgery on his left wrist in July. The 31-year-old initially pegged opening night to be his return date. However, he acknowledged in September that he would not make that timeline.

Middleton is still in the process of rehabbing and getting himself back into game shape. His return to the team will likely be gradual as the Bucks ease him into his usual workload. The time he spent practicing with the Herd was crucial to help him get his timing back and to get used to playing with contact again. With the Bucks having an off day on Tuesday, practicing with the Herd was the only way for Middleton to get that work in.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A return date

While there is no set date for Middleton's return to the Bucks, it seems like it could be coming sooner rather than later. While the Bucks have raced off to a 6-0 start, his presence would be a welcomed addition to the team. Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists last season. His absence was never more profound than in the NBA Playoffs when the Bucks lost to the eventual Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics in seven games.

Middleton was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his left medial collateral ligament, an injury that happened against the Chicago Bulls back in April. With Middleton gone, Milwaukee lacked another scoring threat to take some pressure off Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks will hope that Middleton can come back and boost the offense as they look to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.

In This Article (2)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots
Milwaukee Bucks News

Off-season work on three-point shot is paying off for Brook Lopez

By Matthew Dugandzic
etDQ8bFycxw-HD (1)
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

When Ray Allen made his NBA debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (12) drives to the basket
Milwaukee Bucks Gameday

Grayson Allen not on the injured list heading to a rematch versus Detroit Pistons

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21)
Milwaukee Bucks News

Jrue Holiday on finding the right balance between being unselfish and aggressive for the Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks' George Hil, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Bobby Portis vs. the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks News

Milwaukee Bucks stand atop NBA's Weekly Power Rankings

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) celebrates after a three-point basket
Milwaukee Bucks News

Three takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' pulsating win over the Detroit Pistons

By Matthew Dugandzic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks News

Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer speaks to Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“For Brook to come out, it just kind of energized the whole team.” - Mike Budenholzer praises Brook Lopez

By Matthew Dugandzic