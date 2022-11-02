Khris Middleton assigned to Wisconsin Herd for practice

Milwaukee Bucks fans got some good news on Tuesday when it was announced that Khris Middleton had been assigned to the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' G-League affiliate. This move is being seen as a positive sign for Middleton's eventual return to the team.

Tempered expectations

Before fans can get their hopes too high up, it's important to temper expectations a bit. Middleton is still working his way back from surgery on his left wrist in July. The 31-year-old initially pegged opening night to be his return date. However, he acknowledged in September that he would not make that timeline.

Middleton is still in the process of rehabbing and getting himself back into game shape. His return to the team will likely be gradual as the Bucks ease him into his usual workload. The time he spent practicing with the Herd was crucial to help him get his timing back and to get used to playing with contact again. With the Bucks having an off day on Tuesday, practicing with the Herd was the only way for Middleton to get that work in.

While there is no set date for Middleton's return to the Bucks, it seems like it could be coming sooner rather than later. While the Bucks have raced off to a 6-0 start, his presence would be a welcomed addition to the team. Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists last season. His absence was never more profound than in the NBA Playoffs when the Bucks lost to the eventual Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics in seven games.

Middleton was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his left medial collateral ligament, an injury that happened against the Chicago Bulls back in April. With Middleton gone, Milwaukee lacked another scoring threat to take some pressure off Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks will hope that Middleton can come back and boost the offense as they look to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.