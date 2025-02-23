Khris Middleton Gets Brutally Honest About Bucks Trading Him to Wizards
When the Milwaukee Bucks traded away star forward Khris Middleton, it was one of the toughest days that the franchise had seen in a long time. Middleton was a staple of the Bucks organization and the decision to move him was a hard one.
The two sides faced off recently, with Middleton making his debut for the Washington Wizards against the Bucks. It was a strange sequence of events for all involved but the two sides also know that they need to move on.
But Middleton decided to discuss the trade one more time and got brutally honest about it all.
"I never wanted to feel like somebody owed me something. So I go in there, work as hard as I can, I try to earn what I get by showing and proving what I can do."
"I guess I didn’t earn it. And you have to be honest with yourself. Sometimes, you can say it’s BS, sometimes, you can say it’s real. At this stage, I don’t know where I’m at with that, but it’s part of it. It’s part of the process. I love it because now it gets me thinking about how I need to improve as a player and as a teammate overall."
Middleton had suffered some injuries and he just wasn't giving the Bucks what they needed this season. His production levels had dropped so the team made the tough choice to move on from him.
Milwaukee got back Kyle Kuzma and they believe that he can better suit the needs of the current version of the team. Kuzma is younger and offers more size to the roster, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
Only time will tell if the Bucks' decision to move on from Middleton will show to be the correct one. But the front office has hope that they can truly contend for a title with the current roster now in place.
