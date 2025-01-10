Lou Williams Believes Bucks Massive Roster Change Makes Them 'Dangerous'
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers made a bold move ahead of the club's latest clash.
In a 121-105 blowout over the Chicago Bulls, Rivers demoted former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton back to his bench, promoting 3-and-D forward Taurean Prince back into his first five.
Prince played 24:22, scored two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the floor, pulled down four boards and dished out one assist.
Middleton played just 20:50, scoring eight points on 2-of-7 shooting from the floor (1-of-5 from long range) and 3-of-4 from the foul line, while also dishing out eight dimes and grabbing five boards.
It was an uneasy start in a new role for both wings, but Prince did kick off his 2024-25 season unbelievably hot from deep, and submitted good-enough defense against opposing wings.
During a fresh episode of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," a reserve guard who knows quite a bit about being productive off the bench weighed in on Rivers' decision.
Former three-time Sixth Man of the Year combo guard Lou Williams recently spoke out about the move.
"I don't love it, but again, you've got to find a balance — especially with the way Milwaukee started this season. They dealt with a lot of adversity," Williams said. "They couldn't really find their footing in this league, and their identity. Who are we really going to be?"
The Bucks kicked off 2024-25 going a paltry 2-8 across their first 10 games, and seemed to be in danger of falling out of the playoff conversation early.
Now, they're 19-16, and have an opportunity to improve that record on Friday against the 23-17 Orlando Magic. The Magic presently occupy the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed, just a spot clear of Milwaukee.
"Khris Middleton coming off the bench is telling you that [the Bucks[ need balance. They're going to be a team that's going to win a lot of grind-out games," Williams added. "I don't love it for Khris Middleton, personally. But if he's bought in to this and what Doc Rivers is trying to accomplish, I think that makes Milwaukee a dangerous basketball team."
Middleton continues to recuperate from a pair of offseason ankle surgeries on each foot. He has been a bit shaky so far. Across just 12 healthy contests, the 6-foot-7 Texas A&M product is averaging 12.3 points on .438/.385/.839 shooting splits, 4.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds
