Bucks Zone

Lou Williams Believes Bucks Massive Roster Change Makes Them 'Dangerous'

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year weighs in on a big move.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 23, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter during game one of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter during game one of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers made a bold move ahead of the club's latest clash.

In a 121-105 blowout over the Chicago Bulls, Rivers demoted former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton back to his bench, promoting 3-and-D forward Taurean Prince back into his first five.

Prince played 24:22, scored two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the floor, pulled down four boards and dished out one assist.

Middleton played just 20:50, scoring eight points on 2-of-7 shooting from the floor (1-of-5 from long range) and 3-of-4 from the foul line, while also dishing out eight dimes and grabbing five boards.

It was an uneasy start in a new role for both wings, but Prince did kick off his 2024-25 season unbelievably hot from deep, and submitted good-enough defense against opposing wings.

During a fresh episode of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," a reserve guard who knows quite a bit about being productive off the bench weighed in on Rivers' decision.

Former three-time Sixth Man of the Year combo guard Lou Williams recently spoke out about the move.

"I don't love it, but again, you've got to find a balance — especially with the way Milwaukee started this season. They dealt with a lot of adversity," Williams said. "They couldn't really find their footing in this league, and their identity. Who are we really going to be?"

The Bucks kicked off 2024-25 going a paltry 2-8 across their first 10 games, and seemed to be in danger of falling out of the playoff conversation early.

Now, they're 19-16, and have an opportunity to improve that record on Friday against the 23-17 Orlando Magic. The Magic presently occupy the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed, just a spot clear of Milwaukee.

"Khris Middleton coming off the bench is telling you that [the Bucks[ need balance. They're going to be a team that's going to win a lot of grind-out games," Williams added. "I don't love it for Khris Middleton, personally. But if he's bought in to this and what Doc Rivers is trying to accomplish, I think that makes Milwaukee a dangerous basketball team."

Middleton continues to recuperate from a pair of offseason ankle surgeries on each foot. He has been a bit shaky so far. Across just 12 healthy contests, the 6-foot-7 Texas A&M product is averaging 12.3 points on .438/.385/.839 shooting splits, 4.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds

Bucks News: Milwaukee's Bobby Portis Unpacks Why Victor Wembanyama Will be Greatest Defender Ever

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Home/News