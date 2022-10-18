MarJon Beauchamp was all smiles as he addressed the media in a press conference a day before the 2022-23 season commences.

The 24th overall pick has been impressive throughout the summer, showing various skills early in his career. The rookie has a long way to go before realizing his potential, but the Milwaukee Bucks seem to have found a promising young man.

Learning from the veterans

As a rookie, it is understood that MarJon will have a lot to learn before he can add value on a nightly basis. The Bucks have a host of veterans in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez – to name a few – who Beauchamp can learn from daily.

“I try to pay attention when the first team’s on, and I try to picture myself in like someone’s position. Just keep watching like how they play, you know,” Beauchamp said. “I just want to be able to come in and still feel like the same.”

MarJon will likely get a lot of opportunities to showcase his talents over the season, but he’ll have to impress and make the most of it. His versatility is a factor that will work in his favor.

Beauchamp has gained the coach’s trust

Coach Mike Budenholzer recently suggested that Jordan Nwora and MarJon would receive an uptick in their minutes because of Pat Connaughton’s absence. Connaughton, a crucial offense generator for the Bucks, will miss the start of the season due to a right calf strain.

“I feel like I’m prepared. I just got to come with the same urgency each day, and really just come with my defense,” Beauchamp said. “I feel like my defense will lead to my offense.”That’s big coming from coach, you know, he has like a little trust in me and stuff. I’m just, kind of, trying to keep building that."

Nwora and Beauchamp utilized their opportunities over the summer, which the coach has acknowledged. Starting today,the minutes distrubution will come down to consistency.