Massive Trade Proposal Has Bucks Grab Star Forward From East Rival
The possibility of having to trade All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is looming over the Milwaukee Bucks.
The team has exited the playoffs in the first round for three consecutive seasons and lacks significant assets to trade for top players.
But the Bucks have expressed a desire to continue building around Antetokounmpo rather than barter with their best player.
NBA insider Zach Kram suggested the Bucks target Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson this offseason. In exchange for Johnson, Milwaukee would give up forward Kyle Kuzma along with a 2031 first-round pick and a 2032 first-round swap.
In addition to allowing the Bucks to keep Antetokounmpo on their roster, the deal would compensate for the loss of three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton – who the Bucks traded to the Washington Wizards for Kuzma at last season’s trade deadline.
Johnson averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season. The 2019 No. 11 overall draft pick also posted a 47.5 field goal percentage and 39 three-point percentage in 2025.
Johnson could be a good trade target for the Bucks, as he offers sharp shooting abilities. However, it may be unrealistic for the Nets to trade him for little in return, especially considering Johnson’s popularity in the trade market.
The Bucks acquired Kuzma at last season’s trade deadline, hoping he would help them make it back to the NBA Finals.
But he struggled offensively and defensively, especially in the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, where he posted a 34.3 field goal percentage and 20 three-point percentage.
Kuzma is also signed to a hefty four-year, $102 million contract. The 2020 NBA champion will earn a $22 million salary next season and a $20 million salary the following season.
During the regular season, Kuzma averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 2025, which is significantly lower than the 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists he averaged last season.
However, Milwaukee’s offer of the 2031 first-round pick and a 2032 first-round swap could tempt Brooklyn to accept the deal.
