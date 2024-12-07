Massive Trade Proposal Sees Bucks Move on From Star Damian Lillard
The Milwaukee Bucks have battled back to put themselves into contention within the Eastern Conference following a very poor start to the season. Milwaukee struggled out of the gates and had many believing that they were in store for a wasted season.
This led to trade speculation about their two-star players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. While a trade could still happen, it's much more unlikely at this time.
But if the Bucks wanted to move one of the two, Lillard would be the more logical choice.
In a new proposed deal, the Bucks would be making a deal with the San Antonio Spurs. The deal would see the team moving Lillard to the Western Conference in exchange for a big haul.
Here is what the deal could look like:
Spurs receive: Guard Damian Lillard
Bucks receive: Guard Devin Vassell, guard Chris Paul, forward Jeremy Sochan, guard Sidy Cissoko, a 2025 first-round draft pick from the Hawks, a 2026 first-round draft pick, and a 2028 first-round draft pick swap, and a 2027 second-round draft pick
The Spurs would be getting a star in Lillard to pair with second-year sensation Victor Wembanyama. This would be San Antonio pushing their chips in to see if they can compete right away with their star big man.
Milwaukee would be getting a massive amount of depth to go alongside Antetokounmpo and star forward Khris Middleton. But they would also be replenishing their draft capital for the future.
Landing this haul from San Antonio could drastically help the Bucks long-term while also allowing them to stay competitive this season. Getting Paul would help them replace Lillard in terms of their backcourt for this year.
While he isn't on the same level as Lillard, the Bucks would at least get some insurance for their star guard. But the added depth around the rest of the roster could make this trade worthwhile.
This move would only take place if the Bucks become desperate and decide that the Lillard, Antetokounmpo pairing didn't work. With the Bucks working themselves back into a place of contention, it's unlikely that Milwaukee will make a move like this.
But it's something that the front office could think about amid the limited assets that they have at their disposal. If anything, it's an interesting idea for the Bucks moving forward.
