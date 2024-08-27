Matching the Jersey Numbers with the Milwaukee Bucks' New Faces
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks' retooled roster for the 2024-25 NBA season includes seven new players. Here are the jersey numbers to match with the faces.
Gary Trent Jr. — No. 5
In previous years with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. has sported Nos. 2, 9, and 33. All three of those options are unavailable in Milwaukee.
Bobby Portis wears No. 9 and Nos. 2 (Junior Bridgeman) and 33 (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) are retired. Trent Jr. settled on No. 5, which was worn last season by Malik Beasley.
Taurean Prince — No. 12
Prince has worn 12 for four of his five previous franchises in his nine-year NBA career. Throughout Bucks history, 25 previous players have played in the No. 12 jersey, making it one of the most popular choices in franchise history.
Ryan Rollins — No. 13
Rollins wore No. 55 as a two-way player during his first season with Milwaukee in 2023-24, but he gave up his number for newcomer Delon Wright. Instead, Rollins will play in 13.
Tyler Smith — No. 15
As Tyler Smith begins his NBA journey, the 2024 second-round draft pick (33 overall) will do so wearing No. 15. Smith previously wore 11 with the G-League Ignite, but that number belongs to Bucks mainstay Brook Lopez.
Stanley Umude — No. 17
Umude spent the previous two seasons with the Detroit Pistons sporting Nos. 14 and 17. The Bucks retired No. 14 worn by Jon McGlocklin, a shooting guard on the 1971 NBA championship team. In Milwaukee, No. 17 once belonged to power forward P.J. Tucker, who helped Milwaukee win the 2021 NBA title.
Anžejs Pasečņiks — No. 18
Two-way center Anžejs Pasečņiks, one of the Bucks' additions in the front court, has selected No. 18, according to his Basketball Reference page. Pasečņiks has primarily played overseas after being drafted by Orlando in 2017. But he also 18 wore during his time with the Washington Wizards (2019-21).
Delon Wright — No. 55
Through 12 NBA seasons, Wright has worn the No. 55 for five of his eight teams. Ryan Rollins, who appeared in three regular-season games with the Bucks last season, deferred to the longtime NBA veteran and gave him 55.
AJ Johnson — No. 77 . . . for now
2024 first-round pick AJ Johnson made waves when he originally selected No. 77 — previously worn by fan favorite Ersan Ilyasova —for NBA Summer League. Johnson noted on an interview on 101.7 The Truth, that he likely will change his number for the regular season. He likes No. 7, but it is currently occupied by Chris Livingston.
