Mike Budenholzer bares some good news regarding Khris Middleton

It definitely has been a season to forget so far for the Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star wingman Khris Middleton. He missed his 13th game in a row on Wednesday as he tries to recover from soreness in his right knee. However, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer shared some good news regarding Middleton before their game against the Hawks, saying the veteran two-guard is ramping up his work in an effort to return to action.

5-on-5 work

When returning from injuries in the NBA, there's a certain progression athletes must go through in order to receive clearance for game action. Starting with light cardio and conditioning exercises, the transition progresses through individual drills, 3-on-3 scrimmages, and then 5-on-5 work. According to Budenholzer, Middleton practiced on Tuesday and did "significant 5-on-5 work."

However, expectations must still be tempered as Middleton remains without a timeline for a return. However, chances are he must be close, given his progression in practice. Budenholzer's comments, coupled with Middleton's physical activity on Tuesday, appear to be positive signs for Bucks fans who have anxiously awaited his return to action.

Timely return

If and when Middleton does take the court once again, he will be a welcome addition to a Bucks team that has struggled of late. With starting two-guard Grayson Allen unable to finish the game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday due to an ankle sprain, Milwaukee needs all the help it can get if it hopes to make another deep playoff run like last year.

With the Bucks flying to Miami to take on the Heat on Thursday, it remains unclear if either Middleton or Allen will be able to participate. Wherever possible, having both of them available would be beneficial for a team that looks to make one last push before the All-Star break.