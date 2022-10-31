Skip to main content
“For Brook to come out, it just kind of energized the whole team.” - Mike Budenholzer praises Brook Lopez

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Brook Lopez is an important player for the Milwaukee Bucks on both ends of the floor

Brook Lopez is undoubtedly a big part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ defensive system. His size and frame are crucial in helping keep the scoring in the paint in check. Additionally, he steps up with a game-winning contribution on the offensive end now and then – as he did against the Atlanta Hawks.

Work rate against the Hawks

The match-up against the Hawks was the Bucks’ first back-to-back game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are usually the aggressors on the offensive end, but a little extra help was needed – given how strong the Hawks are offensively. Lopez stepped up to swing the tide toward the Bucks’ favor.

For Brook to come out, it just kind of energized the whole team. It gave us a huge boost,Mike Budenholzer said after the game. “Giannis and Jrue knew they had another guy who was going to, you know, help carry the load.”

Lopez scored 21 points in 34 minutes, with 15 of them coming from beyond the arc. With Trae Young leading the charge for the Hawks, three-pointers were necessary to keep them within reach. Lopez’s shots from deep were timely and helped energize his teammates.

“When Brook is making threes and blocking shots, you know, the team loves him,” coach Bud added.It’s just a little even extra value added besides just the obvious points.

The defensive effort to start the season

The Bucks have gotten off to a solid 5-0 start to their 2022-23 season, and defense is a big part of that success. In two of those five games, they’ve faced off against two formidable Eastern Conference rivals - Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets - with defense being the primary reason.

Lopez has been a force in the paint, racking up 18 blocks in five games. His average of 3.6 blocks per game is currently the league’s best, and the way he’s playing – he could hold that spot for a long time. It will be interesting to see how much impact he can make as the season progresses.

