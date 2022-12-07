"I thought he was really good!" - Mike Budenholzer praises Sandro Mamukelashvili

The Georgian big man finally got some minutes in the last two games.

The Milwaukee Bucks' (17-6) hot start to the season has been a product of their stars playing great, most notably Giannis Antetokounmpo. But it's not all about the big names, and it seems that every night, a different guy steps up and delivers for the team.

The second-year big man Sandro Mamukelashvili is the latest to do it.

Secret weapon?

The 23-year-old Georgian didn't get too many opportunities in his rookie season, or the start of the second year, for that matter. But coach Mike Budenholzer decided to give him a shot, and Sandro responded great.

In the win versus the Hornets, Mamukelashvili got 15 minutes and notched 6 points with 6 rebounds. He would follow it up with an even better performance against the Orlando Magic, where Sandro finished with 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal in 23 minutes of action.

"I thought Sandro was really good. Really good minutes. His activity. I thought he guarded some guys off the bounce, moved his feet, contested, got the block shot. His corner three was as big as any shot...I thought Sandro really helped us tonight," Budenholzer explained.

The future is bright

Sandro is only averaging 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, but if he continues to take advantage of his opportunities, the big man could find a spot in the rotation.

With Giannis, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis Jr. getting a lot of minutes in the frontcourt, Mamukelashvili's opportunities are limited. But even 10-15 minutes a night would be a great step forward in Sandro's career.

After all, the world saw what he could do in the 2022 Eurobasket. Mamukelashvili dominated with Georgia, making fans wonder if he can translate that play to the NBA floor. So far, he hasn't been able to do it. But the talent is undoubtedly there.