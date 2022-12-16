“We were just beaten soundly in every way, shape and form!" - Mike Budenholzer reacts to the blowout loss versus the Memphis Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks are usually the ones giving beatdowns to other teams, but last night they got a taste of their own medicine as they got blown out 142-101 at the hands of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Coach Bud speaks up

Head coach Mike Budenholzer didn't have too much to say regarding this loss, as it was apparent it just wasn't the Bucks' night, while the Grizzlies came in hot and motivated to take down Giannis and the crew.

“We were just beaten soundly in every way, shape and form, and we have to own that,” Budenholzer said.

Memphis would take Milwaukee out of the paint, where they do the most damage, and force them to shoot threes, where they were highly inefficient (13-50). On the other end of the floor, the Grizzlies were doing what the Bucks couldn't, pounding the paint and scoring 86 points there, with Brook Lopez having a rare off night on both ends of the floor.

Giannis and his take

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a very quiet game for his standards (19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists), and he spoke about why the game got away from them fast.

“They were just playing well. Knocking down shots,” Antetokounmpo said. “They were running. Their pace was really fast. They were just playing good basketball."

Memphis did a really good job of cutting off the path to the paint and forcing Giannis to settle for jumpers and distributing the ball. But The Greek Freak didn't get too much help, aside from Bobby Portis Jr. (19 points and 7 rebounds). Khris Middleton especially struggled, as he shot a poor 1-12 from the floor and scored 3 points.

It was an unusually off night for the Milwaukee Bucks, but they will definitely shake it off and regroup for their next game. In the tight race for the top of the East, they don't have too much time to feel sorry for themselves.