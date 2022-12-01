After 20 games, it's safe to say the Milwaukee Bucks have had a great start to the season. They have the second-best record in the NBA (15-5), looking like the favorites to win it all. Milwaukee has been great, despite dealing with a ton of injuries at the start of the season. But a few reports suggest All-Star Khris Middleton is due to return to the squad soon. Middleton suffered an injury in the playoffs and has been out of action since then.

There have been a few reports suggesting Middleton returning to action in the next game. But head coach Mike Budenholzer is not giving out any details about Middleton's potential return to the lineup, keeping it pretty secret.

The Bucks have been taking it slow with Middleton

Khris Middleton has been an integral part of the Bucks for years. He was instrumental in the 2021 title run, being the 4th quarter closer for the team. His absence was one of the primary reasons the Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in the Second Round of the 2022 Playoffs.

Naturally, the Bucks did not want to rush Middleton into the lineup, and they have been taking it slow for a while now. A few weeks ago, they assigned the 31-year-old to the G-League, and recently, he started training with the main squad.

Coach refuses to give a timetable for Middleton's return

Recently, a report came out that Middleton was in line to return against the Los Angeles Lakers. Coach Budenholzer even confirmed that he trained with the squad. But when asked about a possible return date, Budenholzer refused to give any specific information.

"I think to say he's close is accurate, and I'll just leave it at that. Close can mean anything," Budenholzer explained.

The Bucks have been great without Middleton so far, and they will not rush him back into the lineup, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the crew have been holding the forth great.

They have enough time to allow him to get into proper game shape. Milwaukee is already one of the best teams in the league, and adding Middleton will make them nearly unstoppable.