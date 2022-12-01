Mike Budenholzer relieved Bucks were able to close game out despite Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out

The Milwaukee Bucks were in all sorts of trouble in the last minute of the game versus the New York Knicks. Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out, and the Knicks had the chance to tie the game. They were able to tie it up with less than 50 seconds remaining, and the Bucks looked vulnerable. But they were able to hold on after Grayson Allen hit a huge shot to give them a three-point lead. Head coach Mike Budenholzer was relieved to see his team close out the game, especially with Giannis out of the game.

The Bucks held their nerve in the closing stages

Losing your best player can be devastating for a team, especially in the closing stages of the game. This could have had a huge impact on the Bucks' morale as well. Giannis was the best player in the game, and the Knicks were having a tough time stopping him. So the Bucks were handed a massive blow with a minute left on the clock.

But the Bucks refused to give up, and they mustered belief. After the Knicks tied the game, they had to respond or risk losing the game. And Grayson Allen stepped up and knocked down a huge three-pointer. The Knicks tried to answer back, but the Bucks were able to get a stop and secure the rebound. The game was effectively over at that point.

Budenholzer was happy that the team was able to win without Giannis

Head coach Mike Budenholzer was happy to see his team step up without Giannis. There were long stretches in the game where Giannis was the only one creating quality looks. But his teammates showed up when it mattered most and were able to carry the Bucks to victory in his absence.

"(Giannis) He'll find a way to get through and find his spots and be the aggressor.So we needed all of it and then his teammates were able to bring him home after he was out...Our guys have a lot of confidence and faith in themselves," Budenholzer explained.