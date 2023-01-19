​​Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo is "in a good place" despite missing fourth game in a row

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer tempered any cause for concern stemming from Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent extended absence from the lineup. Antetokounmpo missed his fourth straight game on Tuesday due to knee soreness, but the Bucks have hung tough, going 2-2 during that stretch.

Working towards a return

Antetokounmpo's four-game absence is the longest stretch he's been absent this season after missing a couple of games due to the same issue at the start of the season. However, the two-time MVP has been seen going through rigorous warm-up sessions in each of the last two home games before getting ruled out. Budenholzer explained that all that work is part of Antetokounmpo's recovery process.

"He's doing a lot of work in the weight room, he's doing some work on the court, he's doing some of his warmups, all those things are part of kind of keeping his knee, keeping everything just where he can play at a high level," Budenholzer said.

"I know it's the third or fourth game now, and that's not what you want, but in our eyes, we're still very encouraged and optimistic he's in a good place. We're just working through another season with him."

Returning soon

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are hopeful that Antetokounmpo can return to the lineup either Saturday against Cleveland or Monday against Detroit.

"The hope is he's back either Saturday against Cleveland or I'm told, probably at the latest Monday against the Detroit Pistons," said Wojnarowski on NBA Today.

"The Bucks are off until Saturday to continue to give that knee some rest. It's not a serious injury. And so again, the hope is he's back at the latest by Monday in Detroit."

The Bucks have seen a few other key players miss time due to injury this season, but the team remains in second place in the Eastern Conference at 29-16. Milwaukee has certainly missed Antetokounmpo's presence during the last four games, but they'll be thrilled to welcome him back into the lineup when he is ready.