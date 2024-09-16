Bucks' Lillard Honored for Longtime Community Service in Portland
MILWAUKEE — Damian Lillard, the longtime Trail Blazers superstar and current Milwaukee Bucks point guard, returned to the Pacific Northwest on Sept. 13 to be honored for his contributions in the Portland community.
The first Bill Walton Community Impact Award, named after the Trail Blazers' championship hero and NBA Hall of Famer, recognized Lillard's service work during his 11 seasons in Portland.
“To receive an award like this in honor of the late, great Bill Walton, I don’t take it lightly,” Lillard said during the 14th annual foundation celebration ceremony at the Hyatt Regency. “It’s a huge honor for me. And as somebody who doesn’t live in my success, I’m always moving on to the next thing, it’s much appreciated to acknowledge my work in the community because it’s not always a camera there to see. It’s not always people there to confirm it.”
Lillard remains involved in several community outreach initiatives, particularly the RESPECT program and The Lillard Foundation. He's also been a global ambassador for Special Olympics since 2013, hosting basketball camps and fundraising events.
Lillard's longtime tenure with the Blazers ended last summer when the Bucks traded a haul of picks and players to acquire the superstar talent.
Lillard's generosity now extends beyond Portland to Milwaukee. In December, Lillard spent time with the children of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, surprising them with Adidas shoes, a gift card to Kohl's, and tickets to a game against the Indiana Pacers.
Related stories on the Milwaukee Bucks
- 3 REASONS WHY KHRIS MIDDLETON IS VITAL THIRD STAR FOR MILWAUKEE BUCKS: Injuries limited Khris Middleton's availability the past two seasons. Dame Lillard has displaced him as the No. 2 scoring option. But Middleton's efficiency as a shooter and scorer is critical to the Milwaukee Bucks' title aspirations. CLICK HERE
- MILWAUKEE BUCKS SIGN IBOU BADJI, PER HOOPSHYPE'S MICHAEL SCOTTO: Needing to increase its depth in the frontcourt, the Milwaukee Bucks signed 7-foot big man Ibou Badji, according to a report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto Friday. CLICK HERE
- JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN BUYING STAKE IN MILWAUKEE BUCKS: Junior Bridgeman, who beginning in 1975 played 10 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and then built a reported net worth of $600 million as a businessman, is buying a 10 percent ownership stake in the franchise. CLICK HERE