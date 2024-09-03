Bucks Rookie AJ Johnson Gets Summer Schooling with KD, Holmgren, Others
MILWAUKEE — One month from training camp for the 2024-25 NBA season, Milwaukee Bucks rookie AJ Johnson has been attending an unofficial summer orientation with some of his basketball elders.
The 6-foot-4 Johnson, the 23rd overall selection in the June NBA Draft, is one of the lightest newcomers at 167 pounds.
During recent scrimmages in California, Johnson tested his slender frame against NBA stars Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green.
In the video posted on Swish Cultures' X account, Johnson crossed over his defender before attacking Mobley, Cleveland's 6-foot-11 rim protector, for a slam dunk. At another point, Johnson maneuvered around Garland before draining a floater over Durant.
Coming out of high school, Johnson was a four-star recruit and initially committed to the University of Texas. But he changed his mind to play for the Next Stars program in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australasia. He spent 2023-24 with the Illawarra Hawks, averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.7 minutes across 26 appearances.
Related stories on the Milwaukee Bucks
- GIANNIS MARRIES LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger were married Sept. 1 in Greece. CLICK HERE
- GIANNIS COVETS BRON-CURRY-KD AUTOGRAPH CARD: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared ready to spend six figures for an autographed sports trading card featuring U.S. Olympic teammates LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant. CLICK HERE
- EURO SOCCER PROS IMITATE BUCKS STAR LILLARD, CELEBRATE 'DAME TIME': Soccer pros in Spain's La Liga and England's Premier League in the past week have punctuated goals with their versions of "Dame Time," the signature celebration of Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard. CLICK HERE