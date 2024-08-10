Milwaukee Bucks Snubbed On Christmas Day
Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton make up one of the most formidable Big Threes in the entire NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks are not getting elite-level attention as of yesterday.
Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Milwaukee will not be playing on Christmas Day. There are five matchups on December 25, 2024, but the Bucks are not one of the 10 featured teams. Per Charania, the games are as follows:
San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors
Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
There's obviously a lot of intrigue surrounding each game above — Victor Wembanyama at Madison Square Garden, a Western Conference Finals rematch, Philadelphia's new Big 3 with Paul George against the champs, Bron and Bronny against Steph and the Warriors and two of the West's best in Denver and Phoenix — but the Bucks certainly seem as worthy of a Christmas Day game as the teams listed. If the Bucks are healthy, there's a good chance they'll be at least as good as the teams slated to get after it on Christmas Day.